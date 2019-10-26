Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 21.10.19

Mike Mahony and Olga Douglas had a great start to their week. Having been paired together in our ‘2 ball better ball’ competition on Monday they took the spoils with a tremendous 47 points. Close behind them with a score of 44 points (which would normally be enough to win) were Bryan Neal and the ‘evergreen’ Reg Akehurst.

On Wednesday it was the third and final round of our ‘Championship’ Medal. Winner on the day, with a nett score of 70 was Olga Douglas who was followed home by Trevor Pullyblank with a nett 72. Mike Chapman was in the frame with 73. There were three ‘2’s today going to Dave Pulling, Ron Phipps and Liz Robertson.

Mike Mahony’s and Olga Douglas’s run of form continued. With the best two cards out of the three to count Mike took the overall men’s title with nett 146 whilst Olga came out top in the ladies section, also with 146. Mike only just triumphed over Mike Chapman on countback! Rachel Lee was the ladies runner up with a nett 148.

Wednesday evening was great fun as about 30 of us took part in Richard Connock’s unique interactive quiz night held at his café in La Zenia called Artesano. We would highly recommend this event to all the other golf societies and clubs out there who are looking to hold an entertaining event. For more details contact Richard on WhatsApp to 0044 7872 601731 or email hello@artesanocafebar.com

Our week ended with a 6x6x6. Winners with 87 points were Jan Svendsen, Nick Lee, Yvonne Phipps and Nigel Price. Just one point behind them were Marleen Billen, Graham Murray, Richard Connock (another plug) and the fictional Albert.

Por ultimo, ‘I’ve spent most of my life golfing – the rest I’ve just wasted’ – Anon

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell