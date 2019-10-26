Ex-Dundee FC youth star Jordan searching for club

By Andrew Atkinson

Former Dundee FC youth player Jordan Martin is looking for a club in a bid to kick-start his 2019-20 season in Spain.

“I am interested in having talks with clubs in the Valencia 1st Regional, with the view to signing for them for the remainder of the season,” Jordan told me.

Jordan was set to join Todo Deportivo, Valencia 2nd Regional club, but due to unforeseen circumstances he wasn’t registered.

“Hopefully I can manage to find a club soon,” said Dark Blues prodigy Jordan, 20, who resides in Vistabella Golf, Alicante.

Angus, Arbroath born central midfielder Jordan spent two years at Dundee FC, at the time Gordon Chisholm was manager.

Jordan, who represented the Town and Regional Dundee City teams, is a former Arbroath Lads club captain, and ex-players’ player of the year at Portcullis AFC.

Interested clubs can email: jordan@rig-tech.co.uk