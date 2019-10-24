“SAMM Stompers” Raise Funds for Kids

Saturday October 12th, Caldero Day show ground Los Alcazares, every hour on the hour “Achy Breaky Heart” blasts out from the speakers. This is the signal for the “SAMM Stompers” to perform their fantastic line dance routine to the gathered audience. Twenty people in superb harmony, most dressed to impress in Stetsons and check shirts.

At the same time the “Bucket Brigade” circulates encouraging people to lighten the load in their pockets by dropping their loose change into the bucket.

After a while Caldero Day visitors, of all nationalities including a couple who had been married that day and arrived in their wedding finery, start to join in, following the routine the best they can. The numbers gradually grow until to between 100 and 120 people are dancing, so much so that Murcia Channel 7 TV filmed and interviewed the fundraisers

Throughout the day many SAMM members and guests visit the SAMM pitch to partake of the fabulous fare on offer, basically hot dogs with lashings of onions and mustard and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. More members would have attended but many thought the day had been cancelled.

At the close of play 650€ was collected especially for the children affected by the Gota Fria that hit Los Alcazares in September, with the priority spending being for replacement school books.

SAMM is the Sailing Association Mar Menor. Interested in sailing then visit our web site at www.sailingmarmenor.com