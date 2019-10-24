“FRIGHT NIGHT” charity event

David & Lorraine Whitney of The Actors Studio have organized a charity event in aid of the AFA Alzheimers Torrevieja. The venue is the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas and the event “FRIGHT NIGHT” as the title suggests will be a tongue in cheek ghoulish event to include a two course meal, quiz, raffle, entertainment and prizes.

The event will be held on Thurs 14th Nov 7pm for 7.30pm meal and those attending are encouraged to dress appropriately for the occasion.

Bookings are now open for this event and the price is 12 Euro a head with donations going to the AFA Alzheimers Torrevieja.

Places will be very limited so booking is essential. Book now with a 5 Euro per head deposit. Further Information from the Marina Bar on Tel.965705907