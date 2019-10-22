AEMET Orange warning – from Yellow – heavy rain north of Alicante

By Andrew Atkinson

The ‘Cold Drop’ weather warnings will continue into late Tuesday (October 22) afternoon – according to AEMET – with 30 litres per square metre of rain having already fallen.

On Tuesday AEMET put out a Orange warning – from Yellow – with heavy rain forecast north of Alicante.

Following the heavy rain overnight and into Tuesday morning further rain will fall: “Rain has been falling all night – without generating problems -exceeding 30 litres per square metre,” said a spokesperson from AEMET.

The good news is that there are no reports of the rain affecting transport, with no road closures or travel disruption caused.

Schools within the Vega Baja regions are open and bus services are running to timetable schedules.

The latest ‘Cold Drop’ Gota Fria follows the storms that devastated many regions last month.

The Ayunmiento de Los Montesinos alerted the Vega Baja townspeople of the latest rains forecast. Heavy rain have fallen along the Orihuela Costa overnight and continued into Tuesday.

The Vega Baja regions remain on a Yellow warning with heavy rain conditions continuing.

National weather forecast AEMET reports the rain will continue up until 3pm on Tuesday.