5 Casino Games With Weird Features And Names

Do you enjoy playing casino games? If so, you have probably come across some games that just seem strange. From the name to special features to how the game is played, the entire setup just seems weird. With that said, even weird games can be entertaining.

So, if you become bored with your current favorite, you can give one of these games a try. Below, you will discover a list of casino games with weird features.

Craps

Have you ever wondered what the makers of craps were thinking when they gave the game its name? The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines crap as the “act of defecating”. While this is the single version of the word, the plural version isn’t much better. Craps is a casino game with thousands of fans. So, its name is not enough to turn players away.

Basketbull

Basketbull has craps beat by a mile because it not only has a weird name but also some very crazy features. The setup is very similar to the traditional basketball game, with goals, nets, and an arena full of fans.

The game utilizes some very unique sound effects and graphics that are also weird. If you like basketball-themed casino games, you may just find Basketbull right up your alley. Give it a try to see just how weird things can get.

Santa Strikes Back

Santa is portrayed as a sweet, loving, giving man who works all year round to make sure every child all around the world receives a special Christmas gift. But, when it comes to the casino game Santa Strikes Back, things get a little weird.

Mrs. Claus and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer are also featured in the game. You can access the game online at websites like Ufabet. One of the weirdest features of the game is Santa’s face.

Rodent Roulette

When most people think of Roulette, they only consider the traditional setup. The makers of Rodent Roulette has taken the game to a whole new level. The game features an enclosure that is full of rodents.

While the game operates in a similar manner as the original version, its many features are without a doubt very strange.

Belgian Birdsong

You probably already figured that this game is a popular Belgian game just by looking at the name. And, your assumption would be totally right. However, this is not like any other traditional Belgian casino game.

No, this game involves sticking several singing birds in cages, where punters will not only have to bet on which birds are going to sing, but they will have to wager on the birds that will sing the loudest. If you are a fan of gambling and birds then this game is right up your alley.

Afterword

While you’re familiar with roulette and slot machines, you likely haven’t heard about the casino games explored above. They’re weird and strange to foreigners. Nevertheless, these games are very popular in other parts of the world.

If you give them a chance and experiment with these strange games, there is a chance that you’ll like them. With that being said, you should destroy the stigma and try these games. Who knows? While they might appear odd, you may like them.