Javi sends fans wild as Albatera rock Bigastro!

CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ 4 – 3 CF Bigastro

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

500 spectators at Campo Municipal Nuevo Calvario de Albatera witnessed a dramatic seven goals’ encounter as CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ defeated CF Bigastro 4-3 in the Valencia 2nd Regional G14.

In an amazing fightback – from 0-3 down – Sporting substitute Javi Garcia netted Albatera’s fourth and winning goal – to send the fans wild!

Defensive errors by CF Sporting Albatera in the opening 13 minutes saw CF Bigastro race into a shock 3-0 lead – silencing the home fans.

Sporting’s fightback started when a penalty by Leandro was converted, reducing the score at 3-1.

Moments later A. Narva, seeing the CF Bigastro ‘keeper off his line, scored a goal from midfield, reducing the deficit at 2-3, celebrating by jumping into the stands!

Sporting’s equaliser came on 43 minutes, when A. Gómez picked up a pass from Leandro, lobbing the ball over the CF Bigastro ‘keeper, to level the score at 3-3.

In the second half Sporting controlled the game, underlined with a tightened defence, limiting CF Bigastro troubling Juanma’s goal.

Javi García completed Sporting’s dramatic comeback, netting to run out 4-3 winners.

CF Sporting Albatera A, against one of the Group’s leading teams CF Bigastro, chalked up their sixth win, from six fixtures.

CF Sporting Albatera A: Juanma (PT) Javito, Ferra , Carrión, Chota, Leandro, A. Narva, Kanales, J. Aledo, Oltra, A. Gómez (C). Substitutes: Paco (PS), Aaron, Josepa, J. García, Víctor ‘Capi’.

Goals: Leandro, A. Gómez, A. Narva and J. García.

Attendance: 500.