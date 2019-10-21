Drugs bust near childrens playground

By Andrew Atkinson

A massive drugs plantation – within reach of a childrens playground – has been busted to the Civil Guardia in Alicante.

A marijuana plantation consisting of over 200 plants, up to three metres high, lead to five people being arrested for drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal group.

After investigations police found marijuana growing across fencing – that encroached onto fencing at an Infant and Primary Education Centre.

The seriousness of the marijuana plantation posed a health risk to minors, with perimeter fencing covered in the plants.

Also of concern of the marijuana plantation, was it being dangerous to residents, citing the storage of fertilisers and fertilisers used to cultivate the plants.