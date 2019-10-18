Focus on CD Dolores

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Dolores football club, ranging from juniors to senior levels, consisting of 11 teams, were seriously affected in last month’s Gota Fria flooding.

“Knowing the complicated situation in which we find ourselves, due to the floods, our 11 teams, from Cherubim to the Regional team, have had to move to San Fulgencio and Formentera, both to train and play their home matches,” a club spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank everyone concerned for the help given during this time,” added the spokesperson.

CD Dolores went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against UD Horradada in the Primera Jornada 5, in their fourth game of the 2019-20 season.

Missed chances in the first half proved costly for CD Dolores, with UD Horradada netting an 80th minute deciding goal.

“Nobody said it was going to be easy this season – you have to keep working – and iron out the errors on the training field,” said a club spokesperson.

CD Dolores debutant Alejandro Mateo García, made his bow in the first team, having graduated through the youth team system.

*CD Dolores Infantil FFCV Jordana 1 – one of 11 teams at the club.