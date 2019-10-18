Fiestas Patronales Los Montesinos 2019 finale

By Andrew Atkinson

A Mass and procession in Honour of Los Montesinos Patron The Blessed Virgin of Pilar took place at the town’s Church as part of the Comision Fiestas Los Montesinos 2019.

“A huge thank you goes to all those that attended the 2019 Comision Fiestas Los Montesinos,” Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told me.

Thousands of people attended the colourful annual fiesta extravaganza, staged during September 29 and October 13, in the Vega Baja hamlet.

“Many thanks also goes to our Queens and Ladies. Those that participated and entertained, and those people who made it all possible.

“We look forward to seeing you all again in 2020,” added Mayor Butron.

*Photographs: Courtesy Ayunmiento Los Montesinos. Fireworks finale: Helen Atkinson.