Defensive Lapses Gift Monte the Points.

Formentera CF 0-2 CD Montesinos

Three games in seven days clearly affected a Monte side looking to consolidate their position close to the top of the table. This last game of the trio came at struggling Formentera, a team with only one win to their name so far. Another good turnout by the dedicated Full Monte supporters, hoping to see their team pick up where they left off on Wednesday.

The first half was a largely unforgettable affair, with both sides cancelling each other out. Monte were only able to get their midfield passing game going sporadically and Formentera posed the occasional threat. A reshuffled back four (plus keeper Carlos but minus the impressive Santos) kept them at bay though.

The only goal of the half came about when a hopeful high ball foxed the Formentera centre backs and the ever-alert GONZALO (22) nipped in to cheekily lob the keeper and add to his already impressive total this season. Sadly, no further chances of note came along and Monte left the field at half-time, reasonably happy with their rewards.

HT: Formentera CF 0-1 CD Montesinos

The second half settled into the same mode as the first, both sides being adept at stopping each other’s chances from flourishing to any serious degree. As the half wore on, it was clear that Monte were tiring as the tide inexorably moved against them. Some defensive digging-in was required as Formentera pressed for the equaliser.

It came therefore, as some relief, that Monte won a free-kick just outside the left hand side of their opponents box. A respite for the increasingly beleaguered back line.

The free-kick taker, LUCAS (7), whipped in a vicious low drive that eluded the presumably unsighted Formentera keeper and nestled neatly in the net. A just reward for his overall effort in open play.

Monte were now in the driving seat.

Despite a bout of late pressure from the home side, the Monte midfield and defence refused to buckle and the game eventually fizzled out as a contest.

Honestly? Formentera provided tougher opposition than their league position indicated and if they are to progress, Monte will have to learn quickly to “win scruffy” in scrappy games like this. Sterner tests lie ahead, attitude and application should be the watchwords, respect your opponents wherever they are in the league and play to win. I just hope that they haven’t used up their whole season’s supply of good luck in one game.

Team:- Carlos, Morante, Manu, Lucas, Manuel Sanchez, Diego Barros, Alex, Diego, Lucas, Gonzalo, Perez.

Sub’s:- Alfredo, Dimitri, Dario, Raul, Fernando.

FT: Formentera CF 0-2 CD Montesinos

Match report Steve Robinson

Photo’s by David Winder

MATCH 6

CD Montesinos are at home on Sunday 20th October to play CD Dolores.

Kick-off is 6.30pm

The match sponsor is Charlie Blue.