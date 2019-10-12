Rubys Golf Society

This months trophy game took us to Bonalba, one of the furthest journey’s on our yearly calendar, but the weather was good and the traffic not too bad, as was the course, although we have seen the greens in better condition. We had 24 players and there was a lot of scores returned over 30 points so the day went well. The results were as follows;

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s were Michelle Evans who also took the two’s pot with a lovely shot into the green which left a very short putt, Jim McCarthy (2) and Chris Waddington. Nearest in two shots was Mike Thomas, best front nine Mike Thomas (20) best back Terry Brooker (19). The silver division winner was Jeff Evans (38), and the gold and overall winner was Walter Miller (38).

Back at O’Briens where the presentation took place Terry Brooker won the football card.

Our next outing is Captains day which is being used to raise funds for the Poppy appeal and is fully booked with 32 players. If anyone wishes to play with us or needs any further information please email rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk