DENNIS RETURNS TO WIN AT EL SALER

Today Montgo Golf Society had a wonderful away day at the Parador El Saler Golf Course Valencia. The course was in in great condition and the weather was very nice not too hot.

Our winner today was Dennis Coe who scored an excellent 34 points. Second was Stella Fox with 31 points beating George Braddick into 3rd place also with 31 points

We had 4 nearest the pins and these were won by Dennis Coe on the 4th, Will Evans on the 9th, Dennis Coe on the 12th and Russ Peters on the 17 TH

Earlier in the week Richard Fox beat George Braddick in the 2nd semi-final of the match play

Competition 3 & 2. The final will be played between Tom Atkinson and Richard Fox, I wish them both good luck.

The committee also presented Dennis Coe with some flowers for his wife Linda who has been unwell but is making a very good recovery.

Next week we shall be playing at Oliva Nova for the Hannah Marsden Trophy sponsored by Bob Marsden.