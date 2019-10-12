Costa Blanca South Bowls Roundup WE 12 Oct 19

COUNTRY BOWLS CLUB with Dennis Birkett & John Mallet

Country Bowls Geckos played their first match of the season today and what a match.

Emerald Isle Claymores came to our Club with a will to win and the Geckos knew they were in for a tough game.

The Isle had included some of their top bowlers and the experience in their team far out weighed the Geckos.

The Geckos didn’t bat an eyelid! They settled into the game with a gusto and a determination that they were going home the victors.

They did just that, losing on only two rinks and winning on four.

Some of the Country Bowls rinks played exceptionally well and built up a good shot difference which gave the home team an additional two points at the end.

The final result being Country Bowls Geckos – 10 Emerald Isle – 4 and a winning shot difference of 25 shots.

A fantastic start for the Geckos who are only in their second year playing in this division but they learned well and are bringing all their knowledge and talent into being a winning team this season!

Country Bowls Cubs travelled up to La Marina for their first match of the season playing against the Seagulls.

Not quite the score they were hoping for 0 – 14. 78 to 125 shots.

Hard lines to the Cubs but congratulations to the Seagulls.

Better luck next time Cubs, it’s early days.

Onwards & Upwards Country Bowls.

For more information on Country Bowls please visit the website www.countrybowlsmurcia.com, check out Facebook page Country Bowls, e-mail grahamandjo7@gmail.com or tel 635086742

El Rancho Bowls Club

It was good to see the start of the winter season leagues, with glorious weather a welcome change it would appear from our friends who spent the warmer season in the UK. I always look forward to seeing all our players coming together, our opponents too. Our first match for the Mustangs was at home against the strong Vistabella Lanzadores, who gave us a stiff but fun game. The Lanzadores took the rinks by 4 to 2 and the overall shots by a small margin.

Irene Thomson, Eddie Thomson and Richard Lee 14-19. Judy Foley, Mick Cox and Jim Gracie 17-7. Ann C Taylor, Denise Morgan and Bob Morgan 15-21. Barbara Jones, Malc Sykes and Bob Taylor 17-21. Sarah A Taylor, Geoff Jones and Jim Taylor 21-17. Sheila Cox, Henry Ryder and John Richards 13-23.

In the afternoon the Broncos played the Jaguars at San Luis and put on a really good show in taking 3 rinks, always a great away result. Paul Durham, David Baker and Brian Harris 22-15. Chris Ziepe, Marion Haynes and John Ziepe 12-20. Janet Wright, Ann Abbott and Calum McClean 14-30. Ngaio Baldwin, David Wright and Ron Greenstreet 10-18. Gary Dunstone, Gill Bartlett and Rob Clark 23-12. Brian Gilham, Dave Haynes and Keith Longshaw 15-14. For further membership information contact Sheila Cox at micksheilacox@gmail.com

Emerald Isle Bowls Club

Wednesday brought La Marina to the Isle in the Winter league and the home team had a fine win 10-2, aggregate 126-62, giving them a very good start to season. Winners were Y Mallaburn P Dix G Ponsford B Kavanagh 39-9, P Rhodes A Miles C Smyth J Smyth 29-12, J Pooley M Whitelock F Close P Coffey 26-13 and S Kavanagh M Veale M Odell C Lindgren 20-14. There was no Berleen game

Friday saw the Cavaliers play at home against La Marina Sharks and the outcome was a home win 10-4 aggregate 120-70, winners were A Miles M Veale A M Robertson 27-7, J Pooley C Warner D Gerrard 17-15, S Kavanagh P Coffey B Kavanagh 27-9, P Heaney C Smyth J Smyth 21-8

The Claymores travelled to Country Bowls Geckos and slipped to a 4-10 aggregate 90-115 defeat, winners were Y Mallaburn M Whitelock M Thomas 23-12, L Freeman A Malcolm S Westall 19-17

The Outlaws played at home against the Roundheads and the result was a win for the Outlaws by 11-3 aggregate 116-80, winners were L Harris Bryan Smith T Upham 25-3, B Taylor G Dyer W Taffe 27-11, K Sodenlund R Fooks T Culpin 21-15, S Bosworth T Capewell T Harris 18-13 and A Holliman G Shoots K Holliman drew 14-14

ELWYN MORRIS

Greenlands Bowls Club

In the winter League Greenlands were host to Vistabella, final scores were – Shots for 106, Against – 70. Points for – 10, Against – 2. Best Winning rink was Tony French, Bert Ewart, Mary Lockley, skip Len Rudge. 30 shots to 9. In the Southern league the Elms and the Ash were at home in Greenlands, final scores were – Shots 134 to 85. Points – 11 – 3. Best winning rink were — Carol Stobbart, Norman Stephens, skip Keith Stobbart. 26 shots to 6.

Our other team the Cedars had an afternoon game at home to San Miguel Boxers, final scores on the doors — shots for – 100, against – 128. Points 4, against – 10.Best winning rink were – Barbara Farington, James Ewart, skip Roy Cordell. 27 shots to 10. The Oaks were away to San Miguel Bulldogs, final score was – Shots for 105. against – 97. Points for 8. Against -4 Best winning rink, Lyn Morris, Jim Wilcock, skip Tom Hill. 25 shots to 9.

For all enquires please contact Chris Dewar on 698418987 or visit our website greenlands-bowls.wixsite.com/greenlandsbowlsclub

LA MARINA REPORT by Barry Latham

La Marina Bowls Club has been going for 30 Years this month and we start this Saturday with our celebrations by playing a very strong side of bowlers from all around the area. The report, of course, will be in next week’s Leader.

This week again only one match to report on and after last weeks 9 – 3 win we came down with a bump when we travelled to the Emerald Isle to lose 10 – 2. Some things were good – like the weather and praise all round from her own rink that Anne Stone had a blinder. Our only winning rink came in the form of the Taylor’s, Mo and Dave and the Rae’s, Lorita and John.

They had a real battle with their opponents, ahead then behind and come the last end we were one ahead and holding when their Skip bowled his last wood and gave them a winning lie. Then came our little rae of sunshine, John who had the most brilliant wood to take the shot and win 14 – 12. He tells me the crowd went wild.

I should point that we were lucky to have John playing as he left his woods back at La Marina. He borrowed some and is believed to have offered a good sum of money to keep them. Oops nearly left them out.

The Sharks, careful with the spelling Tom, went over to Emerald Isle and lost as did the Winter League. 10 – 4 was the score so we did have two winning rinks. Both were close but good wins, Skipped by Mike Stone, Mo Kidd and Mike Surch won 17 – 15 while Ron Maiden led Jean and Don Fowkes to an exciting one shot win of 14 – 13.

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Sponsored by The Pub, Bowling Abroad, Avalon, Lounge D, Rogers, La Piazza and The Belfry.

WINTER LEAGUE Wednesday 9th October

Monte Mar at home to BBC it was a tough but enjoyable match. Well done to the winning teams of Tanya Oliver, June Young, Jack Burrell skip Chris Merry, Lynne Armitage, Cindy Bedford, Howie Williams skip Len Daniels.

Shots Monte Mar 69 – 91 BBC

Points Monte Mar 4 – 8 BBC

SOUTHERN LEAGUE Friday 11th October

Monte Mar Matadors v Monte Mar Toreadors

A good mornings bowling by both Monte Mar teams. Even though we had to play against

each other we all enjoyed the match. Well done to the winning teams of Lynne Armitage, Mike Farrelly skip Ronnie Cairns, Harry Dobson, Paula Cleeter skip Don Cleeter, Pauline Merry, Alan Ashberry skip Chris Merry.

Shots Matadors 112 – 106 Toreadors

Points Matadors 8 – 6 Toreadors

WELL DONE EVERY0NE

Quesada Bowls Club Report by Jim Donnelly

Sponsors: Spanish Life properties, Abbey Wealth management, Ibex insurance, Avalon funerals, Simply Doors, Mosquito screen company

After a hectic couple of weeks with the Valencian championships, we got back down to internal bowls and the new league season. Tuesday saw a very good day, as the weekly “bubble” competition held a fun bowls day followed with an evening of merriment in the clubhouse. I think it is fair to say that a good day was had by all.

The San Luis Open 2 Ball Trips was played on Saturday/Sunday last. Jacqui Johnston, Harry Johnston and Kevin McKenna (a former Quesada player) won the event, beating Keith Jones, Sabrina Marks and June Jones in the final by 8 shots to 7. Well done to them.

The winter league is in its second week and we travelled to San Miguel. Unfortunately it was not a great day for Quesada, who only managed 4 points, winning on two rinks. We also lost in the Berleen trophy. Good luck next time.

This week also saw the opening fixtures in the Southern league. Swans visited Vistabella, where they managed to win on all rinks, getting the maximum 14 points. Excellent result.

Swallows hosted Mazarron miners. Quesada came out on top here also. They also got maximum points winning on all rinks. Another excellent result.

All in all a good week for Quesada bowls. Long may it continue.

Don’t forget we still have our popular Saturday morning chicken drive running throughout the summer. It’s open to visitors and we have free coaching for new members. So come along and see what we have to offer! Contact our membership secretary Angie Goddard newleaf2014@hotmail.co.uk

SAN LUIS BOWLS CLUB REPORT 11.10.19.

In the SAN LUIS OPEN 2 Wood Triples competition held on Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th, after surviving the heat, the ultimate winners were: Jacqui & Harry Johnson & Kevin McKenna, who beat June & Keith Jones & Sabrina Marks in the final. The other semi-finalists were: Kath Reid, Scott Malden & Ian Kenyon and Frank Barclay, Margaret & Neil Morrison. Photo on the website.

A quiet start to the new season, giving us a chance to ease in gently before we face all 3 leagues next week. WINTER LEAGUE Wednesday 9th October; BYE.

Southern League, Friday 11th October, SL Lions home v SL Tigers was a close fought match; at one stage it looked like the points would be shared and 2 games did end in draws but when the last (replayed – thanks Jules!!) end was finished Lions won 12-2, 101 shots-81. Well done to: Bill Webb, Keith Phillips, Ray Clarke 14-12, Kath Reid, Sheila Cammack, Keith Jones 16-11, Helen Hammond, David Blackie, Scott Malden 17-13, Giuseppe Galelli, June Jones, Peter McEneany 20-11. Margaret Morrison, Pam Lockett, Neil Morrison v Derek Barker, Barry Edwards, Malcolm Ayton 18-18, Bob White, Ann Holland, Ray Pollock v Ros Holmes, Alex Morrice, Irene Mangan 16-16.

SL Jaguars a good result home v El Rancho Broncos; 8-6, 109 shots- 96. Winners: Vic Slater, Irene Everett, Dave Tilley 18-10, Pat Tilley, Pauline Johnson, Tom Fromson 30-14, Gordon White, Chris Phillips, Roger Inwards 20-12.

We are a competitive but friendly club; you’re welcome to join in “Vic’s hamper” on Saturday mornings (check chalkboard outside the office & the calendar). For more information & calendar, check SLBC website at: www.sanluisbowls.byethost7.com We welcome new & experienced bowlers; come along & see us, or for more help contact June Jones, Club Captain: 691903773.

Sheila Cammack

San Miguel Bowls Club – Week ending 11th October 2019 – Barry Jones

On Wednesday San Miguel were home to Quesada, winning 8 – 4 (88 shots to 74), the best winning rink were Allan Patterson, Don Whitney, Mike Stacey and Stuart Hemmings 25 – 10.

In the Berleen Trophy Tony Sansom, Brian Allen, Val Hignett and Lee Sinclair won 30 – 9.

On Friday San Miguel Boxers were home to Greenland Cedars winning 10 – 4 (128 shots to 97) the best winning triple were Bob Nesbitt, Ann Young and Barbara Scotthern 27 – 7. San Miguel Bulldogs were away to Greenland Oaks losing 6 – 8 (97 shots to 105) the best winning triple were Anita Brown, Derek Farmer and Mike Douglas 24 – 11.

A reminder that the Wasps sessions take place Wednesdays 1:30 for 2:00 – €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and woods available to borrow. Due to the popularity of the Wasps, first time bowlers are asked to attend an initial coaching session on Tuesday afternoons, starting at 1:45.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President Stuart Hemmings on 965720461, or the Secretary Gail Willshire on 965020492.

Vistabella Bowls Report. 12/10/2019

On Wednesday the Winter league team did not fare well. At home to Greenlands Bowls Club with only one rink winning thus losing 2-10 with 70 shots for and 106 shots against. To help with their travel expenses the Laguna Tavern in Entre Naranjos has sponsored the team many thanks to them for their help.

This Thursday there was a mini-match at home between two Vistabella triples and a visiting team from Wales, the Cardigan Bay Bowls Club. The match was played in a very pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere with Vistabella winning both triples 25-10 and 26-11. Cardigan said they really enjoyed the games and would like to come back again next year.

Friday saw some mixed results Vistabella Conquistadores had a blank sheet against Quesada Swans 14-0 with 72 shots for and 118 against. Some tight games though, losing by 4 shots on two rinks and by 1 on another. Vistabella Lanzadores did well beating El Rancho 10 – 4 with 108 shots for and 97 against. Finally Vistabella Picadors did themselves proud beating La Manga Crusaders 14 -0 with 163 shots for and 66 against .

So a mixed week of ups and downs but all matches thoroughly enjoyed.How about coming and have a go at bowling we would be pleased to see you. We can arrange a free session and lesson . You could get hooked it’s a fabulous game and a very sociable one you’ll meet lots of new friends.

Also bowlers are most welcome, we have a brand new green and are looking for new members. Please contact: Club Captain – David Jenkins pacadasu@yahoo.com or Charlie Watkins charlieatpathways@yahoo.co.uk. Reported by : Montestan