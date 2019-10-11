Brexit Advice Latest

Although it seems like a resolution comes near then goes away again, Europe is still preparing for Brexit, and as such the DVLA is issuing constant advice as to how British driving licence holders need to prepare for the change.

If you are a resident in Spain then you should have changed your licence to a Spanish one already, in which case the advice doesn´t affect you. It is important that your licence is changed straight away. The DVLA, who is the issuing authority, so that you are liable for a fine if you fail to do this, irrespective of the time permitted in Spain.

If you are still driving with a licence issued in the United Kingdom, then Brexit changes affect you.

As now, you will need your UK driving licence to drive in an EU or EEA country. In addition, you may need one or more international driving permits (IDPs), depending on which country you’re going to or through.

There are 3 types of IDP: 1926 IDP, 1949 IDP and 1968 IDP. The type of IDP you need depends on the country you will be driving in.

For driving in Spain, you will not need an IDP when you are visiting the country until after the end of July 2020, or 9 months after the date the UK leaves the EU in the event of an extension.

After July 2020 you will still not need an IDP if you are a tourist and are visiting for a period of up to 6 months.

However, if you are staying in Spain for longer than 6 months then you will need a 1949 IDP. So, you will have to return to the UK to get that, another reason why residents must change their licence to a Spanish one as soon as possible.

If you drive between the United Kingdom and Spain, then you also need to be aware that you will need a different IDP for driving through France. You will need a 1968 IDP and your UK licence.

You will need to carry a motor insurance green card when driving in the EU and EEA. Contact your vehicle insurance provider 1 month before you travel to get green cards for your vehicle, caravan or trailer.

You’ll need multiple green cards if:

you have fleet insurance – you’ll need a green card for each vehicle

your vehicle is towing a trailer or caravan – you’ll need one for the towing vehicle and one for the trailer / caravan (you need separate trailer insurance in some countries)

you have 2 policies covering the duration of your trip, for example, if your policy renews during the journey

The UK recently introduced trailer registration and you will need to register some commercial and non-commercial trailers before towing them to or through most EU and EEA countries.

You should display a GB sticker on the rear of your vehicle, and trailer if you are towing one, even if you currently have a number plate which includes the GB identifier.

You will need a GB sticker even if you have a number plate with the Euro symbol and Great Britain national identifier.

If you are travelling with pets you also need to be aware that the Pet Passport Scheme, which is a European initiative, will also cease to be valid, and so you must consult with the terms that each country demands before transporting animals, including their return to the UK.

If you are involved in a road accident you might need to bring a claim against either the driver or the insurer of the vehicle in the EU or EEA country where the accident happened. This will vary by insurance company. You might have to make your claim in the local language.

You might not get compensation if the accident is caused by an uninsured driver or if the driver cannot be traced. This will vary from country to country.

The British government is constantly updating this information, and providing more, and so you should monitor the official website, gov.uk, for the latest updates.