Panto Season Approaches! Oh yes it does!

Members of Stagestruck are now having great fun rehearsing their winter show, Cinderella – which will be at the Teatro Cardenal Belluga from Thursday 28th to Saturday 30th November.

Written and directed by Suzanne Stokes, it has all the elements of a traditional pantomime, with one or two twists – so if you’d like to know how the Fairy Godmother ended up in Mexico – or how Prince Charming loses his pants – you know what to do!

Priced at 10 euros, tickets can be reserved by emailing stagestruck.show@gmail.com, or calling 625 883 387. They can also be purchased at The Card Place, Benimar, The Post Box at Doña Pepa, Quesada, and Cards and More, La Marina. Doors open at 6.45.

Stagestruck have donated many thousands of euros to Alzheimer’s and other local charities.