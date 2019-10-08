Newly laid astro turf ripped up in Rojales.

By Andrew Atkinson

Astro turf newly laid by the Ayunmiento de Rojales has been ripped up by thieves!

“An act of vandalism against Municipal public spaces has occurred, with the theft of 90 metres of turf,” a Ayunmiento de Rojales spokesperson said.

Installation of astro turf in Rojales on Av. Onda was undertaken by the town’s works department, to improve the image of the Vega Baja town.

“We ask for the collaboration of all our neighbours in the quest for improved maintenance of public spaces,” added the spokesperson.