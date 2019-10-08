Salute to Nigel Benn!

NIGEL Benn – ‘The Dark Destroyer’ -set for a dramatic return to boxing after 23 years in retirement – says it’s all about him and the need for ‘closure’.

“This fight is all about me,” said Benn, 55, who visited Alicante this year in ‘An evening with Nigel Benn’ at the San Miguel Castle.

Benn, who retired in 1996, after losing against WBO super-middleweight champion Steve Collins, is to fight Sakio Bika.

Sydney, Australia based ‘The Scorpion’ Bika, 40, is a former WBC World Champion.

In an exclusive interview with Benn, he spoke about his time in the Army: “I served for four and a half years in the British Army as an Infantryman with the 1st Battalion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers,” Benn told me.

Benn was stationed in West Germany for three years, then Northern Ireland during the Troubles for 18 months.

The Royal Fusiliers later made appearances in Regimental uniform at certain Benn fights, in homage to their fellow comrade-in-arms.

Undefeated Welterweight for the First Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers during 1982-84, Benn won titles, up to heavyweight, and trained others in his Regiment’s boxing team.

Reflecting on his time in The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, Benn shouted out his Rank number – and saluted ME – during the interview in the noughties.

The Benn v Bika fight is at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on November 23: “The fight is about the closure I never had.

“I had issues, including that of my brother who died, and I suffered with depression.

“So much so, I don’t know how I got through the fights – and became world champion,” said Benn.