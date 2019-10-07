Clubs and Associations from the Southern Costa Blanca and beyond are invited to the Autumn edition of Expo Torrevieja, on Saturday and Sunday October 26 and 27, where a special zone has been set aside. The event is free to join and open to everyone, no matter how small or large a group you may be.

With an estimated 8,000 plus visitors attending the last Expo Torrevieja, it’s a perfect opportunity for local clubs, hobbyists, sports teams, theatre and performance groups, lunch clubs, charities, religious organisations, fundraisers plus national and international associations to promote themselves and what they do.

With over 250 clubs and associations to be found on the Torrevieja.es official website alone, and an estimated 300 to 400 more in the region, both the clubs and visitors to the Expo can find out more about one another under one roof. Expo Torrevieja are working closely with the Town Hall to put together a definitive list of all the local Clubs and Associations, and everyone is invited.

Already signed up are such popular groups as the N332 traffic advice team, with information about driving in Spain and traffic law, assisted by the team from Torrevieja Translators, who are extra busy helping residents transfer their driving licences pre-Brexit. Expo Torrevieja is one of the main supporters of Rock Against Cancer plus other local Pet Rescue and involed with findraising drives for those affected by September’s Gota Fria.

If you’d like to join us at Expo Torrevieja on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, please drop an email to: Keith@ExpoTorrevieja.com, with Clubs and Associations in the subject line. Doors are open from 10:00am until 3:00pm on both days. Admission is Free, as is participation for all Clubs and Associations. Look forward to seeing you all there.