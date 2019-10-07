Report and photographs by Andrew Atkinson

THE 2019 Coronation of the Queens and Ladies of The Patron Festivities Los Montesinos attracted thousands of people to the Vega Baja hamlet.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron delivered a speech to those present, that included ex-pats from many nationalities.

“Welcome all to celebrate the 2019 Patronales de Montesinos – come on let’s celebrate the week,” Mayor Jose Butron told me.

The Mayor and partners of the Coronation of the Queens and Ladies took place centre stage, ahead of a performance by Spanish star singer Javier Ros on the Plaza Sagrado Corazon stage.

The Los Montesinos 2019 Fiestas Patronales takes place during September 29-October 13.

*The Leader 2019 Coronation of the Queens and Ladies of The Patron Festivities Los Montesinos. Picture Special. Photographs: Andrew Atkinson.