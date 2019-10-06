INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS IN MOJÁCAR

MOJÁCAR COUNCIL AND THE VALPARAÍSO FOUNDATION HOST INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS

Mojácar Council and the Valparaíso Foundation continue their work in promoting creativity and research in the field of fine arts by offering scholarships to artists from all over the world.

During September, two of the seven creators who stayed at the Foundation were Enrique del Castillo and María Cervelló, who together developed a generator that produces white noise, in a design inspired by local architecture that could equally find its place as a decoration in the home, workplace or gallery.

White noises are flat and constant sounds that have the capability of camouflaging other external noise and are known to benefit rest and relaxation assisting sleep, calming anxiety and even enhancing concentration.

Enrique del Castillo is a graphic artist who graduated in Fine Arts at Granada University and has a Masters in artistic productions and research from Barcelona University. He also studied for 10 years at Jaén’s Conservatory of Music before obtaining a degree in Barcelona, as well as a Masters in Sound Art from Valencia University.

Valencian born María Cervelló’s artistic studies and sound research is self-taught and, she is currently cultural manager at the Madame Min multidisciplinary space gallery that hosts the work of national and international artists. She is also part of the sound research collective “Alice y Bob” along with Enrique del Castillo.

Other artists who stayed in September included Kristoffer Kjaerskov, Sara Kramer, Rob Delamater and Juan Manuel Melero, who were all busy developing their own future projects in painting, photography and video.

This artistic activity continues at the Valparaíso Foundation and the new scholarship residents in town until October 16th include writers María Cabrera González and Nuria Barrios, composer and musician Jens Viggo NieisenFjord, painter Rodriguez Gonzales and photographer Lisa Rosenmeier.