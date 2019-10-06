CAPTAIN versus VICE-CAPTAIN FINISHES ALL SQUARE AT MONTGO

Today 4th October the competition played by Montgo G S was The Captain versus the Vice-Captain; it was a singles match play competition with 11 players on each side.

It was decided that as the Captain is from Lancashire and the Vice-Captain is Yorkshire that we make it a “Battle of the Roses” and each team would wear Red and White respectively. All players managed to dress accordingly.

The result finished 5 ½ points to each team.

Those who won their match received a bottle of wine and the loser received a coveted Montgo golf ball. We welcomed 2 guests Michelle Bijleveld and Cornelius Van Breda.

The Oliva Nova course is still recovering from the work carried out on the fairways.

Next week Montgo G S are playing at The Parador, El Saler.