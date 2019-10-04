Midweek action for Regional Group 14

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Benijofar travel to CD Dolores on Wednesday October 9 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 midweek fixture.

CD Benijofar will be hoping to continue their away form, following a 1-0 win at UD Horadada last month, thanks to a goal by Sam and fine goalkeeping by Dan.

Sporting Saladar host CD Montesinos, with Bigastro CF travelling to Atletico Crevillente.

Todo Deportivo meet CF Sporting Albatera at the Municipal Stadium, Los Montesinos. CF Atletico Algorfa host Sporting Guardamar.

Daya Nueva host Formentera and CF Playa Santa Pola host Torrevieja CF in midweek fixtures.