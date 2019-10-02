Tips for Bettors-Beginners

Many bookies offer a fairly wide line in which more than fifty sports can be present. Focus on those disciplines with which you are even a little familiar. It is best to start with betting on popular game types: football, hockey, basketball, tennis. After choosing a discipline, it is worth deciding on a league or an athlete (if we are talking about tennis), which you will bet on. It is best to start with football, and more specifically with the championship of your country or one of the five European top championships.

Selecting an event you should not choose an event for a bet being guided by the same quote values. If you decide to earn a lot and bet on an outsider to victory with odds of 3 or more, then in most cases you will lose your money. It is also not worth betting on outcomes with low cuffs: 1.1 – 1.4.

Here, the probability of winning is much higher, but taking into account the margin levied, it will not be such a large amount. In addition, you should consider the possibility of losing, which will reduce your efforts to nothing.

What Do Experts Advise?

Professionals advise concluding bets on outcomes with average odds: 1.55 – 1.95. In our opinion, these are the most balanced quotes that allow you to get a stable income over long distances.

Be informed. When choosing a particular sport and a specific league, pay attention to the availability of analytical and statistical information on the issue of your interest. Make sure that there are a sufficient number of online broadcasts with commentary in a language you know. It’s also good to subscribe to league sites and even individual clubs to receive first-hand news. On the sites of most serious companies, there is a blog section where a novice player can get a huge amount of interesting information, get acquainted with forecasts for the outcome of events from professional privateers.

Psychological component. Avoid betting on teams or athletes whom you sympathize with and support. The same applies to the teams you are opposed to. It is necessary to remove the psychological component in predicting the outcome of the event. Only a few betters can correctly assess the real chances of your favorite team to win a match or tournament. Choose such competitions, the participants of which do not cause you any positive or negative emotions.

Do not be arrogant. Sooner or later, success will come to you. In the life of most players there are long win-win series. Confidence in one’s abilities appears in a better and even makes such a player doubt his exclusiveness. In fact, after the first loss you need to stop and rest for several days. Good luck is gone and now, quite possibly, a series of defeats awaits you.

Stop, analyze the reasons for your victories and failures. The same thing needs to be done with a series of losses. Take a break, forget about betting for a while, read a book or go fishing. Many betters who failed to cope with megalomania lost their deposits and went bankrupt. Do not repeat their sad experience.

Avoid complex bets. Some sports and certain events cause difficulties for predicting even for experienced players – avoid such transactions. You should also not get involved in complex types of bets, in particular, this advice applies to expresses. To complete the transaction, you need to correctly predict all the outcomes. Of course, the express won will bring significant funds, but the risk of losing is also very high. If you still decide to make an express bet, then you should not include more than 2-3 events in it.

These recommendations will be useful for beginners. Their knowledge and compliance will help to avoid major troubles and will certainly lead to success!