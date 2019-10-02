Follow the upcoming NH Campaign in The Leader and at fromthehorsesmouth.tips

By Andrew Atkinson (*Video courtesy of Philip Kirby.)

National Hunt trainer Philip Kirby put his stable of horses through their paces ahead of the 2019-20 NH season getting into full swing.

Philip, based at Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire, was the leading trainer at Wetherby racecourse last season.

The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper and fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing website will be featuring the NH campaign with interviews and tips throughout the year.

