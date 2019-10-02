El Plantio2 Golf Medalford

An unfortunate last minute withdrawal left club Captain, Mike Davies, unable to stage the planned ‘Waltz’ competition, reverting to an individual ‘Medalford’.

Coming out on top was occasional player, Lyn Young, who overturned a three shot deficit on the Medal section to score a superb 21 Stableford points total to win by the narrowest of margins of 0.1 from serial winner, Henry Mellor. Coming a creditable third was ex-member, now returned to Holland, George van Hastert, who was paying his annual very enjoyable visit to us.

Nearest the pins – Hole 1 Lyn Young, Hole 5, Janice O’Brien.

Third Place, Handicap 13.7, George van Hastert – 10.1 shots

Second place, Handicap 8.2, Henry Mellor – 8.9 shots.

First place, Handicap 10.4, Lyn Young – 8.8 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3, 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Picture from L to R: Henry Mellor, Lyn Young, Janice O’Brien, George van Hastert.