OLIVIA O’Rourke arrived in Spain aged six and was the only English student at the Art & Design College, that lead her onto the Art and Photography path as a teenager.

Olivia, 19, who lives on the outskirts of Algorfa, speaks to Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader journalist Andrew Atkinson. Coming soon in the Leader.

Image: Sculptor sketch by Olivia O’Rourke.