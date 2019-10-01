Repeat shooting in Altea as gunman flees

By Andrew Atkinson

AN unnamed man is in Villajoyosa Hospital – after being shot in both legs in Altea – at Adolfo Quiles Medico Street, Halal Butcher’s.

It is understood it is the owner of the premises that was shot.

The casualty was initially rushed to the Emergency Service of the Altea Health Centre, prior to being transferred to Villajoyosa Hospital.

The Local Police d’Altea and the Civil Guard have cordoned off the area following the shooting and a Scientific Unit of the benemérita has arrived at the scene.

The latest shooting comes on the back of an incident in 2017 – when manager was shot.

A shooting occurred on July 3, 2017 – with two shots fired into his legs.

On both occasions the gunman fled the scene. The reason behind the targeted shootings are unknown.