EL RASO GOLF SOCIETY

On Friday 27 September the Society travelled to Las Ramblas for the monthly Stableford competiton. It was the first time for the majority of us, to have played this interesting and demanding course. We were pleasantly surprised with the excellent condition of the course considering the aftermath of the recent gota fria.

A challenging day which was reflected in the scores. The final results were as follows:

Winners of N.T.Ps were Russ Todd (5) Arty Crammon (11) Barry Wilson (14). Russ Todd won best front nine with 14 pts and best back nine went to Debbie Weedon 15 pts. In third place Jeff Lynch 26 pts second was Pete Cleaver also with 26 c/b and the winner of the day with 27 pts Arty Crammon.

After the game we travelled back to the Olde 9th in Quesada for presentations and refreshments. Once again, our thanks to Grant and the staff for our welcoming array of sandwiches and snacks.