Like gardening, or want to make the best of your terrace, patio, or even balcony? Come to The Vega Baja Garden Club. Most of our members only have small spaces, but that doesn’t stop us wanting to fill them with plants and flowers.

We meet on the first Monday of the month at Bar Trasgu in Formentera del Segura. We cover many topics on gardening. We have also made macramé hanging baskets, air dried clay ornaments, mosaiced pots as well as sharing plants, seeds, information and knowledge.

We have competitions. For example, in October we will be learning how to make bird feeders. Then, in October we will have a competition as to who has made the best bird feeder.

We are a very friendly lot and we welcome visitors, so if you think you’d like to come along and see for yourself what we get up to, please do so on Monday 7th October. If you need any more information, or directions look us up on Facebook – Vega Baja Garden Club – or email – vegabajagardenclub@gmail.com.