MEP Domènec Ruiz Devesa visits Benejúzar

Benejúzar mayor, Miguel López, together with his deputy, Rosa García, accompanied the European MEP when he paid a visit to the town last Saturday.

The Alicante politician in Europe visited some of the areas most affected by the floods during which he discussed possible aid and European funds that can be made available to the municipality.

Ruiz Devesa was able to see at first hand the damages caused by the floods in the Segura riverbed, La Pilarica, on the southeast slope of the Sierra de Callosa, la Rambla de Rubes and the Las Barracas neighborhood, where he talked to some of the residents who had lost their homes.

Subsequently, the entourage moved to the Town Hall, where the MEP was able to study the General Urban Planning Plan of Benejúzar together with it’s its Emergency Plan, which included many of the flood areas in the municipality.

The group also discussed the possibility of opening a industrial centre in the area close to the path of El Secano, located between the CV-91 and the CV-914 in the direction of Almoradí. The site would provide far greater protection from flooding for the companies that are installed there, “as it was seen to be one of the areas that was not been affected by the rains.”