Todo challenge for Dundee FC prodigy Jordan

FORMER Dundee FC youth player Jordan Martin has kick started his career at Todo Deportivo, Los Montesinos Valencia 2nd Regional club.

“Leaving Dundee FC is the biggest regret I’ve got,” said former Dark Blues prodigy Jordan, 20, who resides in Vistabella Golf, Alicante.

“Joining Todo is a new challenge in my career. Hopefully the club will challenge for promotion this season,” said Jordan.

Reflecting back, Angus, Arbroath born Jordan said: “After trials for Dundee FC I signed a ‘mini’ pro contract.

“My career kicked on at Dens Park, gaining a lot of experience in the two years I spent there.

“Having joined Dundee FC it was the first time in my career I had been properly challenged.

“After my second year I started to lose commitment – due to a lot of travelling – and decided to leave.

“The biggest influence at Dundee FC was Leigh Griffiths, who has gone on to play for Scotland and Celtic. First team players included Rab Douglas and Craig Foresyth, under manager Gordon Chisholm.”

After leaving Dundee FC, Jordan was selected by the Town and Regional Dundee City teams.

Former Arbroath Lads club captain, he joined Portcullis AFC, aged 16, and was nominated Players’ Player, and Manager’s Player of the Year in his first season – the youngest player at the club to receive the accolade.

“Unfortunately I suffered a bad double leg break and was absent from football for a year,” said Jordan.

Jordan suffered another double leg break on his comeback – on the same leg – that lead to another year out.

“During my spell out of football I moved to Spain, had a trial, and signed for Todo,” said Jordan.

“Joining Todo, under new coach Lenny Lenihan, along with talented players, I want to challenge myself and hopefully help gain success in the league,” said Jordan.