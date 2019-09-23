Pathetic Daya got just what they deserved – Nothing!

Montesinos CF 3 v. Daya Nueva 0

The home side made a very good start and should have been a goal to the good within five minutes Daya seemed to be struggling to settle down but on eight minutes they had a neat build up that they should have done better from.

It was a poor game from both sides but Montesinos were marginally the better side. I really could not see why Daya were defending so deeply, their midfield was unable to play the ball out to their forwards.

With two thirds of the first half gone Daya were poor, very poor ! On thirty five minutes Montesinos took the lead when the visitors failed to clear a long high ball leading to a one on one with the keeper who had no chance.

So even at only 1-0 down Daya had a mountain to climb. On forty two minutes a terrible clearance by the visitors spun back towards an empty goal, fortunately it hit the post and bounced back into the goalkeeper’s hands.

So 1-0 at the break with Daya having no idea how to go about getting back into the game. It was soon more of the same as the second half got underway. Daya won a free kick on fifty five minutes just outside the Montesinos penalty area, up stepped Braulio and ……. crap. On sixty two minutes a long Montesinos free kick found its way to an unmarked forward who just had to tap the ball home, except he didn’t.

Just two minutes later Daya’s keeper gifted the opposition their second goal and probably all three points. Yet another defensive cock up as the game drew to a close gave the home side their third goal. Final score 3-0 in what was a very embarrassing defeat. We had no idea and did not have one shot on target.

With three players picking up yellow cards it was a very very bad day at the office.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab