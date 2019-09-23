Oasis Charity Extravaganza headed by former Hot Chocolate star raises 1,700€

By Andrew Atkinson

THE Oasis Bar and Restaurant in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Alicante, staged a Charity Extravaganza on Sunday – headlined by former Hot Chocolate star Greg Bannis – to raise financial funds for those affected in the Gota Fria storms.

“It was a fantastic turn out. Thanks goes to everyone who donated and supported the Charity event,” organiser Colette Hills told me.

“The goal target was to raise

1,500€ – surpassed in raising 1,700€,” said a delighted Colette.

Money raised will be split between the K9 International Rescue, where 35 dogs had to be evacuated and re-homed following the storms. Money will help finance new fencing.

Money will also go to Help Vega Baja (Torrevieja) co-ordinators for the area. www.helpvegabaja.com

Entertainment and fun was provided by Colette Hills, Scarlet, Rob Sweeney, Greg Bannis, Phil Shaper, Michele, Christian from ENTEQ, Los Montesinos, and an Open mic Karaoke.

A Pool tournament; Bingo, Tombola, Auction: rugs provided by Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos.

Raffle prizes provided by Los Montesinos businesses: Meal for 2 people at Charlys Bar and Chimes Bar. Meal for 2 and 4 people at Matsya Restaurant, including drinks. Farmacia: a hamper; Tabacos: wrapped gift; Hairdressers: free haircut.

A Charity meal priced at 4€ was provided by Oasis Bar Proprietor Graham Stephen, with the full 4€ going to the cause.

“Thanks to Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron and to Agent Jax, for putting the call out for entertainers, to perform at such short notice,” said Colette.

“I was delighted to help in the Charity extravaganza at The Oasis in Los Montesinos. It was for a great cause,” said Murcia based Greg Bannis, Hot Chocolate lead vocalist during 1992-2010.

“I would like to thank Colette, and everyone who attended – especially the locals in Los Montesinos – otherwise we couldn’t have done it,” Graham Stephen told me.