By Andrew Atkinson

DESPITE sections of Guardamar beach being closed off by the Ayuntamiento, following the Gota Fria storms, people continue to break the law.

Signage, prohibiting the public to enter the sea and sunbathe on the beach, have been ignored.

Section of areas are closed, due to contamination that has destroyed large parts of beach. Volunteers, including the Policia, helped clean up the beach at Els Tossals, following the biggest storms in over a century.