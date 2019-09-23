Bob Hall has been supporting the Orihuela Costa Branch of the RBL for many years. As the Legion’s ‘Man in La Manga’ he has raised many thousands of euros in donations, particularly during the annual Poppy Appeal.

However, following the recent loss of his wife Jill, as well as his own declining health, Bob has decided to take a step back and pass on the mantle, allowing him to enjoy rather more time in his retirement.

Poppy appeal organiser Eddie Coleman said: “My thanks go to Bob who have given up his time year on year to help raise this money. Bob has played a key role in our collections for almost as long as the branch has been in existence. His efforts have been invaluable.”

As a mark of appreciation Bob was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for all his efforts at a recent meeting of the Branch held in Mil Palmeras.

In making the presentation, Branch President Pastor Keith Brown thanked Bob for his support over many years noting the huge impact on the lives of veterans and their families that his collections have made.

He thanked Bob for his efforts on behalf of the branch and its members, wishing him peace, quiet and much relaxation in his retirement.