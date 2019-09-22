Royals to visit flood affected areas

It was announced on Friday that King Felipe and Queen Letizia will visit the Vega Baja in either late September or early October where the royal couple will be shown many of the areas that were worst affected by the recent floods.

During the coming weeks they will visit areas affected by the floods both in the Region of Murcia and in the Valencian Community, as well as those regions that suffered last summer fires in the Canary Islands and the Community of Madrid.

They will first travel to the Canary Islands next Monday, to the island of Gran Canaria, where they will see the damage and the loss of over 9,200 hectares of forest following the fires in mid-August

They will hold a working meeting at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Canary Islands Government, in Las Palmas, as well as visiting the Tejeda-Valleseco area.

On Friday, September 27, they will go to the Madrid town of Arganda del Rey, that was affected by several floods during heavy rains in late-August and mid-September leaving streets and shops under a metre of water.

During the last week of September, the couple have planned to go to other areas most affected by the most recent flooding, and that, as well as the material damage, resulted in the deaths of seven people. During that trip they will visit Orihuela and the Murcian municipality of Los Alcázares.

Felipe VI has already been in contact with the presidents of the Regions of Murcia and Valencia, Fernando López Miras and Ximo Puig, to discuss his itinerary.