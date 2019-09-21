Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Saturday, 21 September 2019

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are currently two draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are usually made available online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for the latest draw are:

6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30, and the Bonus Ball 17*

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

27, 29, 36, 38, 42, 44, and the Bonus Ball 19

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

18, 19, 23, 28, 30, 42, and the Bonus Ball 5

The winning raffle number is:

9761

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, 25 September 2019. The next jackpot is € 5.5 million.

