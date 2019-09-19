7 easy ways to make money online by internet marketing

Let’s face it. Everyone wants to earn a little bit of cash in their spare time. For many people, the opportunity to make money online would be a dream come true. If they were able to make money from a website or an automated internet system they would be able to quit their boring day jobs in order to focus on being an entrepreneur and take bck control of their lives.

But how do you do it? How can you build a suite of money making channels which allow you to earn passive income from online marketing?

The truth is, it really is not that difficult but it does require dedication, time, and patience to get your new business venture off the ground.

Here we list 7 easy ways to make money online.

1.) Set up your own website

If you want to generate passive income and make easy money online, you first need to set up a website. It’s THE easiet way to make money online while you sleep.

Starting a website can take less than 20 minutes and does not need to cost you the earth! You can use a hosting platform or set up your own CMS (Content Management System) such as WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Magento (if you are setting up an ecommerce store), Squarespace, Wix, or Typo3.

Once you have set up your website, start adding useful and quality valuable content and then plugging it through social media to get your first visitors. There are plenty of ways to monetise the traffic which your site generates such as publishing adverts from display advertising networks like AdSense or by generating sales through affiliate marketing for ecommerce networks such as Amazon.

2.) Generate leads and sell them online

If you specialise in a particular field such as property, investments, finance, or many more, you can generate high value leads and sell them on to clients.