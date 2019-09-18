STUDIO32 Musical Theatre group are pleased to announce that rehearsals for our Winter musical extravaganza Dracula Spectacula are well underway.

In this bubbling modern extravaganza, a young, sweet but vulnerable schoolteacher Miss Nadia Naïve and her pupils are swung into riotous Transylvanian happenings with the irrepressible Count Dracula and his gruesome acolytes.

On the side of right are Noble Dr Nick Necrophiliac and his loyal friend Father MacStake, who is played by Andy Kirkwood (pictured). MacStake is a Scottish Priest who has devoted his life to fighting evil, in particular, Vampires. He is assisted along the way by the cuddly Hans and Gretel and an assortment of fuddled friends; can they prevail over the forces of darkness when these include the crème de la horrible crème such as the Countess Wraith and Genghis the grovelling minion and of course the dynamic sanguineous gentleman the Prince of Vampires himself.

Come along and enjoy a sizzling score and a hilarious script and we encourage you to join in the fun and come to the show dressed in Halloween costume. The scarier the better.

STUDIO32 are proud and delighted to once again be supporting charities and good causes in the area. The show goes on from Friday 15th November to Sunday 17th November at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7:30pm with doors open at 7:00pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced 10 euros, and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or calling 744 48 49 33.

Current seating availability for each performance is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org so book your seat now and you’ll be sure to enjoy a fabulous evening’s entertainment.