IV Regional Tourism Fair of Vega Vega and I Feminist Fair of Vega Baja postponed

By Andrew Atkinson

LOS Montesinos Town Hall have postponed this weekend’s IV Regional Tourism Fair of Vega Vega (September 20, 21, 22) and the I Feminist Fair of Vega Baja, in the wake of the Gota Fria storms that devastated Spain.

“In life it is a matter of priorities. And, always, people’s lives and well-being are above all,” said Ana Belen Juarez, Los Montesinos Councillor for Sports, Equality, Tourism, Environment, Development, Employment and Economic Development.

“In this context which is so devastating for all our lives, we must now focus all our energies on restoring normality for the thousands of people affected by the floods,” said Ana Belen Juarez.

“It is only right that we have postponed two important events that were going to take place this weekend in Los Montesinos at the Regional level, with the participation of many other Municipalities and Associations.

“The IV Regional Tourism Fair of Vega Vega and I Feminist Fair of Vega Baja,” said Ana Belen Juarez.

“Work started months ago – and was practically done. We thank all the Associations and Municipalities that had committed their assistance.

“Especially so to their technical teams, for their efforts, the enthusiasm and the degree of involvement they have had in the planning of these Fairs.

“Hopefully the Fairs can be carried out in the very near future. I am convinced better times will come soon – we will shine again – as always,” said Ana Belen Juarez.

“Now, our energies and efforts are united – to restore the brightness to the people – and to the territory of the Vega Baja,” added Ana Belen Juarez.