CEV estimates that 80% of firms affected by the rains

In their attempts to recover normalcy as soon as possible the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has made itself available to all private companies affected by the storms that have destroyed the Vega Baja and where the Valencian Business Confederation (CEV) has estimated that all of the Industrial Estates in the region have been affected, and where 80% of the 21,900 companies have suffered damage.

In a statement, the regional agency has stressed that there are “many” affected companies in all sectors. “Of course the agricultural sector has been the most affected, but also transport, industry and services. There is no doubt that the destruction is affecting everyone. May people have found their company completely destroyed, and there are those who just can’t open their doors and which are also recording losses,” said the president of Cámara Orihuela, Mario Martínez .

The business organisations of the province and the Community have said that they will work with the Orihuela Chamber in providing all the technical, material and human resources that they are able.

The president of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), Salvador Navarro , and the president of the Association of Businessmen of Vega Baja (Asemvega), Joaquín Torres, both visited Orihuela on Monday where they called in at two companies in the polygon , Electrosegura y Comercial Donate, and where in both they were able to see how devastating the storm has been

The Regional Board is also promising its support as well as Asemvega, and are coordinating their efforts through the Council of Chambers of the Valencian Community and the Generalitat Valenciana.

The president of the CEV, Salvador Navarro, highlighted the need for the Vega Baja to be declared a catastrophic zone so that “aid is urgently activated to allow the recovery of all the affected areas in the region.” “From the CEV we will work in coordination with the administration so that both people and companies can recover normalcy as soon as possible,” he added.