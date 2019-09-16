Torrevieja provides assistance to neighbouring municipalities

The Department of NGOs in Torrevieja is coordinating the collection of food to send to the towns of Vega Baja affected by the serious floods caused by the Gota Fria. The councillor, Concha Sala, has announced that the food drop off points for this purpose are the following:

Solidarity foods.

Parish of San Roque and Santa Ana.

Any Old Peoples Home

Social Centre of La Mata.

Likewise, food is being collected at AFECÁNCER, Casino de Torrevieja and Semana Santa de Torrevieja.

The councillor has said that there are now enough collection points which can achieve greater efficiency and agility when moving products. More would only dilute the effort.

3,200 KILOS OF FOOD SENT TO DOLORES

Concha Sala said that on Sunday a TABISAM truck with several volunteers travelled to the town of Dolores (one of the most affected by the floods) where they delivered a total of 3200 kilos of food, almost all of it collected by the local NGO Solidarity Food (3000 kilos). The delivery included 1000 units of pre-cooked and canned food, 900 litres of milk, 600 cereals, 240 packs of biscuits and many hygiene products. Also, today Monday a new truck loaded with essential products will make the same trip to Dolores once again.

CIVIL PROTECTION AND LOCAL POLICE TRANSFERRED TO DAYA VIEJA AND BENFERRI

The Torrevieja Councillor for Emergencies, Federico Alarcón, said that on Sunday a total of seven Civil Protection volunteers moved to the town of Daya Vieja with a delta dinghy loaded with cleaning material, lighting towers and kayaks. They also carried out work to evacuate people and distribute food and medicine to the residents of the town.

A total of seven Local Police agents moved to Benferri yesterday to carry out surveillance work and to prevent theft and looting of the homes that are affected by floods.

The Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja (RCNT) has sent several canoes to Dolores to help with rescue efforts for the people who are still trapped in their homes.