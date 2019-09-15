Alicante Transfusion Centre appeals for blood

Alicante Transfusion Centre appeals for blood

Blood donations are planned next week in four municipalities of the Vega Baja this week with the Alicante transfusion centre saying that it is particularly short of the O +, O-, A- and B- groups.

Donation centres will be open as follows: Orihuela Costa: September 16 at the Alameda del Mar Civic centre in La Zenia (4.30pm to 8.30pm). Albatera: September 16 at the health centre. (16.30 to 20.30 hours). Daya Nuevo: September 18 in the multipurpose building (5 pm to 8:30 pm). Pilar de la Horadada: September 20 at the leisure centre

 

