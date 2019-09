Jennifer Colino’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Club was in Verbania (Italy) last week where 17 of the girls trained with their Italian counterparts before competing in the 2nd Tournament International Verónica Argento – Copa Altair.

As well as a plethora of silver and bronze medals Diana Temerbulatova, Miley Martínez, Katya Pankratova, Alina Standret, Lucia Garcia, Manuela Sánchez, Letizía Martí and Alisa Zatsepilina all stood out for winning the gold medal in their corresponding categories.