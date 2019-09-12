El PLantio2 Golf Society

Benign conditions that make Spain such a lovely place to live in away from the hot periods of July and August greeted the 8 members making up 4 pairs in El Plantio 2´s Texas Scramble.

However, a breeze sprang up on the last nine holes to make thingsa little spicy. Judging by the final scores with just 2.5 shots separating first and fourth positions, handicapping was spot on. Indeed first and second position was decided by a mere 0.3 handicap points.

Nearest the pins – Hole 4 Graham Blakeway, Hole 8, Ray Housley.

Second place, Handicap 6.9, David Swann, Paddy O’Brien – 48.1 points

First place, Handicap 7.2 , Ray Housley, Mike Davies – 47.8 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Picture from L to R: Mike Davies, Ray Housley, David Swann, Paddy O’Brien, Graham Blakeway,..