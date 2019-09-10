Gustavo in Italy after CD Murada fall out

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

GUSTAVO Giodarni has left newly promoted Valenicia 2a Jordana Preferente Group IV club CD Murada – without kicking a ball – after a fall out.

“I had some troubles with the coach and directors at CD Murada – and left,” midfielder Gustavo exclusively told me, speaking from Italy.

Ex-FC Pinatar player Gustavo arrived at CD Murada in the summer with high hopes.

Gustavo has a wealth of experience in his career, that includes Guarany de Garibaldi, during 2000-2012, former club of Brazil national squad coach Tite and Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Gustavo played at Mid-Isle Mariners in Canada, during 2013 and 2019 and Parkland College (EUA) Champaign, Illinois, during 2015-2016.

“After departing CD Murada I returned to Italy, which is my country in Europe,” said former FC Pinatar Tercera Division and CD Algar Tercera Division player Gustavo.

“I will be playing for a club in Italy during the 2019-20 season, at the same level as I was hoping to play at CD Murada,” said Gustavo, whose family live in Brazil.

CD Murada made history in gaining promotion to the Preferente in the 2018-19 season, from the Valencia 1st Regional in May.

CD Murada’s opening two fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign were against CD Benidorm and Callosa Deportivo CF.

Among new signings are Álex Belén, formerly at CD Almoradí, who has experience in the Preferente, having been at Benferri CF, Callosa Deportiva and FB Redován.

Colombian midfielder José Torres; and strikers Juanico, from 1st Regional Murcian Archena, along with Argentinian born frontman Lares, also joined the club in the summer.

Caption: Gustavo – in Italy.