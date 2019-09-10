Brittania A & B Champions of Torrevieja summer Pool leagues

By Andrew Atkinson

BRITTANIA A have been crowned as the champions of the Torrevieja summer Pool league division one.

In a leagues’ double celebration Brittania B – level on points with The Courtyard B team – going into the final game of the season, clinched the division two title, with a 7-2 win.

Brittania A topped the division one table ahead of Fire Station B/W, with Casa Ventura third.

Brittania B topped the division two table, ahead of The Courtyard B, with Mi Sol in third place.

The Winter Pool league will commence in October and Torrevieja Pool League spokesperson Alan Boswell said: “We are starting to take teams for the Winter league.

“The Winter pool league fixtures will get underway in October. Interested parties in joining can contact me on 602606303.”

Los Montesinos based The Courtyard are looking for players to play in the Winter pool league, and interested parties can call into the venue and get details from proprietor Sam.

Torrevieja Summer Pool League division one and division two final tables.