DOM PEDRO TO HOST LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR QUALIFYING SCHOOL THIS WINTER

Europe’s finest golfing destination will welcome next generation of players across two stages this November and December

Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection has announced an exciting new partnership with the Ladies European Tour (LET) to host its Qualifying School this November and December, as the next generation of potential Major champions or Solheim Cup players begin their journey.

The five-round final stage will be played on both the Pinhal and Victoria courses, the latter of which was designed by Arnold Palmer and has played host to the previous 12 editions of the European Tour’s Portugal Masters, ensuring a tough test for those that tee it up from 11-15 December.

For those needing to earn their place in the final, the Pre-Qualifying Stage will be played across the Dom Pedro Laguna and Millennium courses from 27-30 November. Running side by side and sharing a clubhouse, they promise to provide an electric atmosphere for those battling it out over 72 holes.

In addition, all competitors will be able to take advantage of luxury on-site accommodation, staying in the four-star Dom Pedro Vilamoura hotel, which overlooks the beach and is just a short walk from the marina, offering numerous bars and restaurants.

Pietro Dal Fabbro, CEO of Dom Pedro Golf, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the LET Qualifying School to Dom Pedro. This is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase Europe’s finest golfing destination to a new audience and play our part in discovering the next great talents of women’s golf. Offering year-round sunshine and the finest course conditions, in addition to our wider destination offering, Dom Pedro has everything a female golfer could need.”

As part of the new partnership, LET members will be able to come to Vilamoura for warm weather training during December and January. Receiving a reduced rate in one of Dom Pedro’s three four-star hotels and afforded unlimited access to all five of the championship-quality golf courses available, including the acclaimed Dom Pedro Old Course, it will be the ideal place to prepare for the new season.

Mark Lichtenhein, LET Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection and I am sure that our members will enjoy the excellent conditions for a personalised stay, as well as the unique golf experience offered by the brand. Dom Pedro Vilamoura will be the perfect venue for our Qualifying School and it is rare that you find a facility with such a wide variety of superb courses and practise areas, which are all in magnificent condition.

While Qualifying School can be a stressful time, the competitors can rest assured that the on and off-course facilities will be of the highest quality.”

To find out more about Dom Pedro, visit: www.dompedrogolf.com