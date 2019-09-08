Montgo Golf Society Stableford competition

Today Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition at Oliva Nova in overcast conditions and a refreshingly cool comfortable temperature. Our sponsor Tom Atkinson presented a grand selection of prizes.

Celia Cronin shot a handsome 38 points to claim first place, followed by Jan Jones, a stalwart of the society, just behind with 37points. Richard Delaney was third one point behind with a 36.

Neil Carter returning from a summer break had nearest the pin on the 3rd,

Gordon Gleeson claimed the NTP on the fifth, whilst another returnee, Brian Redfearn was within one metre of the 16th hole to claim that prize.

Two’s today were scored by Pamela Cook, Celia Cronin and Dennis Hammond.

So the Montgo ball stock is yet further depleted!

It was good to play with our returning members Martin and Pamela Cook,

Sue Burman and Dennis Hammond, Neil Carter, and Brian Redfearn. David Fotheringham was also spotted in the crowd. Welcome back you all.

Next week’s medal competition is for Paul Tolley’s Rose Bowl.